Akan NPP opens nomination for aspiring parliamentary candidates on April 15 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), April 14, GNA – The Akan Constituency Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Monday, April 15, open nomination for parliamentary candidate hopeful.

Nomination closes on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Mr Merigah Abdul Sataru, the Akan Constituency Secretary, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region on Saturday.

He said candidates shall procure nomination forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.00 in bankers draft to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

“To successfully file the nomination, an aspiring candidate shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000.00 in bankers draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra,” he said.

“However, women, youth, and persons with disability, who aspire to the higher political office will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fee.”

“This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢17,500.00.”

Mr Sataru said the election will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 and appealed to will-be aspirants to conduct a clean campaign devoid of personal attack, insults and name-calling since it was a family affair.

The election has become necessary following the death of Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Akan NPP parliamentary candidate, on Thursday, March 14, in Abuja, Nigeria.

GNA

