ECOWAS Court to hold Training Programme for Sierra Leone Lawyers, Law Students

Accra, April 17, GNA – The ECOWAS Court will organize a training programme for lawyers and law students from Sierra Leone on the margins of its 2024 international conference to deepen their knowledge of the Court for improved practice, the President of the Court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has said.

The president said during a meeting with the executive of the Sierra Leone Bar Association (SLBA) in Freetown on Tuesday, 16th April 2024, that the resource persons for the training would be drawn from senior lawyers from the Court, who will be attending the conference.

He said the training should hopefully close the lacuna in the knowledge of the Court among legal practitioners from the country based on the realisation that most of the lawyers appearing before the Court for cases from Sierra Leone were from outside the country.

Justice Asante urged the leadership of the SLBA to help with the process for the successful conduct of the training, working in collaboration with other relevant bodies in the country, including the leadership of the law school to streamline the participation and other elements of the training.

He announced that the President of the SLBA, Eddinia Michaela Swallow Esq will deliver a goodwill message at the 2024 conference of the Court, which will be historic, being the first time the President of a country’s bar association will be allowed to deliver such a message since the inaugural conference in 2004.

Earlier, the President of the SLBA had thanked the Court for the ‘amazing opportunity,’ granted the country to host the conference, describing it as the fulfilment of a dream for her and members of the legal profession in the country.

She suggested that the Court work with the bar associations of Member States to sensitize lawyers on the specificities of the Court in order to improve their practice, particularly for those who might find themselves appearing before the Court.

Justice Asante is leading a 12-member delegation of the Court to discuss arrangements for the successful hosting of the 2024 international conference of the Court scheduled to take place between the 13th and 16th of May 2024.

The conference is on the theme: “Enhancing the role, relevance and effectiveness of the ECOWAS Court of Justice through the strengthening of synergies between the Court and national stakeholders.”

The President said the conference would provide a forum to generate constructive discussions around the strengths and weaknesses of the Court’s relationship with various national stakeholders and propose practical solutions for the enhancement of the role, relevance and effectiveness of the Court.

GNA



