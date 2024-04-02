2nd Edition of May Corporate Walk fixed for Wednesday May 1

Accra, April 20, GNA – The 2nd Edition of the annual May Day Corporate Walk will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The annual Corporate Walk is a collaboration between Medivents Consult – Media, Public Relations, Marketing, Events Planning and Management outfit and Ghana Digital Centers.

It is part of activities marking the annual May Day celebration, a day reserved for workers.

A statement from Medivents Consult said the walk would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium, through the Ministries, AMA Head Office, Cathedral Square to Osu Castle Road and end at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Over 500 participants drawn from different corporate bodies are expected to participate in the 5-kilometer race.

Mr. Micheal Attitsogbui, Events Coordinator said they were seeking to improve upon the maiden edition of the walk by increasing the umber of participants and ensuring that patrons have adequate fun.

He said plans were in place to give participants adequate safety during the 5-kilometer walk.

He urged corporate bodies, and individuals to join the walk to keep fit and also

network.

The May Day Corporate Walk was an initiative of Medivents Consult and supported Ghana Digital Centers.

GNA

