Volta Region records 127 road crashes in first quarter of 2024

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, April 30, GNA- Volta Region has witnessed a total of 127 traffic crashes from January to March 2024, compared to 92 during the same period in 2023.

Madam Joana Fafa Ayer, the Volta Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency, said this indicated a 38 per cent rise.

She stated that a total of 20 deaths were reported during the period under review, as against 23 deaths reported during the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of 13 per cent.

The Director stated that 206 vehicles were involved in the crashes, compared to 137 during the same period in 2023, indicating a 50.4 percent increase.

She said the number of persons injured in the collisions during the period rose from 86 in 2023 to 93 in 2024, an increase of 8.1 per cent.

Meanwhile pedestrians knocking reduced by 32 per cent from 25 in 2023, to 17 in 2024.

Madam Ayer said road safety was a shared responsibility, and as such, the public should assist the Authority in maintaining sanity on the road.

She said they would keep raising awareness of the need for drivers and other road users to follow traffic safety procedures and heed traffic signs to prevent accidents.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

