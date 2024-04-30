Ultra-modern toilet facility at Aflao border VIP station commissioned

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Aflao (VR) April 30, GNA-Mr Maxwell Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South Municipality in the Volta region, has commissioned an ultra-modern state-of-art toilet facility and bathhouse at Aflao border VIP station.

The facilities were aimed at addressing the sanitation challenges within the Municipality and to provide a hygienic environment for users.

Mr Lugodor, in an address during the commissioning ceremony at Aflao, indicated that the facility, which contained 20-seater ultra-modern toilets, would mark a significant step to improving and promoting sanitation infrastructure in the region.

“Our government is committed to enhancing a better sanitation environment in Ketu South and these facilities are the testament of steps to ensure the target is achieved.”

Mr Lugudor further added that the facilities were equipped with modern amenities and materials to give proper and better solutions to hygiene and sanitation challenges in the area.

He said with the bid to address sanitation and health challenges in the area, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly would initiate several plans to provide adequate solutions to the reigning environmental health challenges.

This, he said, the Municipal Assembly had taken some significant steps to tackle the challenges to promote public health in the area to improve better living conditions.

Mr Lugudor also stated that “the commissioning of the facilities has come at a crucial and right time to solve the concerns of hygiene and sanitation challenges that have heightened in the area.”

He urged the public to always protect the environment and practice proper personal hygiene to drive communicable and other diseases away to save lives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by some Chiefs and elders of Aflao, Heads of Institutions, and several others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

