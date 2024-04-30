Initiative to empower women in West, Central African Maritime Security Sector launched

Accra, April 30, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in partnership with the Ministry of Transport of Cameroon, has launched an initiative to address the gender gaps within West and Central Africa’s maritime security sector.

A Code of Practice for Women, Peace, and Security Practitioners was launched as part of the initiative to propel women into leadership roles in the sector.

The Code, developed by KAIPTC with funding from Denmark, represents a significant leap towards gender parity in this traditionally male-dominated field.

Mr Jean Ernest Masséna Ngallé Bibéhè, the Minister of Transport of Cameroon, in a speech read on his behalf by the deputy director in Charge of Navigation, Security and Protection of the Maritime Environment and Inland Waterways at the Ministry, Elvis Hene Ngwane emphasized the Code’s potential to equip women with the necessary skills and knowledge to become maritime security decision-makers.

He said that equal opportunities for training and advancement were crucial for achieving gender-based development within the sector.

Mr Elvis Hene Ngwane (left), Deputy Director of Navigation at the Ministry of Transport, Cameroon, supported by Air Commodore Akrong (right) to launch the Code.

The Minister applauded KAIPTC’s initiative, highlighting its potential to bring about tangible improvements through a more balanced and representative maritime security force.

He urged stakeholders in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to adopt and utilize the Code, emphasizing its role in fostering regional security, peace, and development.

Col. Bell Bell Emmanuel, Head of Information Management at the Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC) for the Gulf of Guinea, addressing calls for revisions to the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, a decade-old maritime security protocol, expressed the ICC’s intention to use KAIPTC’s Code as a reference point for integrating gender considerations into the revised Yaoundé Code.

Air Commodore David Akrong, the Deputy Commandant, pointed out the initiative’s strategic focus on the Gulf of Guinea, a region grappling with complex challenges like piracy, illegal fishing, and environmental degradation.

He observed that while the issues disproportionately impacted coastal communities and maritime professionals, including women, current policies often overlook the potential contributions of women in finding solutions.

With the support of the Cameroonian and Danish governments, KAIPTC is confident that widespread adoption of the Code across West and Central Africa will empower women to play a more significant role in all aspects of maritime security.

Some representatives of Maritime Security organizations at the launch

The Code of Practice for Women, Peace, and Security Practitioners emphasizes four key areas: participation, protection, prevention, relief and recovery.

It is aligned with UN Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, providing a roadmap for achieving gender equality within maritime security.

It seeks to address the historical underrepresentation of women in maritime security positions.

The launch in Cameroon marks the first of seven planned ceremonies across the West and Central Africa regions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

