Assembly takes steps to improve environmental needs of citizens

By Erica Apeatua Addo,

Akoon (W/R), April 30, GNA -The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly is in the process of preparing a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) master plan to improve the environmental needs of the citizens.

As part of the process, the Assembly, in collaboration with the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), has organized an inception meeting to update stakeholders on the objectives and processes for the plan’s preparation.

The forum was also used to share information on planned activities, budget, and performance of the assembly to stakeholders present.

Addressing the stakeholders in Akoon, the Director General, NDPC, Mr Kodjo Essien Mensah Abrampa explained that NDPC was mandated to make provisions for coordinated problems of economic and social development policies.

He said the NDPC was using the WASH plan to support ten districts within Ghana to have access to safe water, good sanitation, and a better hygiene environment, stressing that Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality was included to benefit from it.

Explaining more on the programme, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly, Mr Benjamin Kessie said WASH master plan served as a blueprint, guiding the development and implementation of initiatives that could transform communities by improving their water and sanitation infrastructure, promote hygiene education and foster sustainable practices.

He said it involved a comprehensive approach that encompasses the social, economic, and environmental dimensions of water, sanitation, and hygiene management.

“As an assembly we have done much better in the area of water and sanitation however, we have not been able to do relatively well as citizens in the area of proper hygiene practices.”

This, he said, underscored the urgent need for strategic planning and coordinated action to address the challenges effectively and consolidate the gains chalked in the provision of access to potable drinking water and sanitation.

In developing a WASH master plan, the MCE said they had assessed the existing water and sanitation infrastructure, identified areas that lacked access to clean water and adequate sanitation facilities, and the prevailing hygiene practices in their communities.

“This assessment serves as the foundation upon which the WASH master plan is to be built. Once we understand the current situation, we then outline and produce the goals of this plan.

Our vision which is subject to your review and approval will be to ensure that every individual in the municipality has access to safe drinking water, proper sanitation facilities and the knowledge and resources to practice good hygiene” Mr Kessie noted.

Additionally, he said they have prioritized the integration of water, sanitation and hygiene efforts across all sectors by coordinating with relevant departments such as health, education and the planning unit to ensure that their initiatives aligned and complement each other, added that “by adopting a holistic and multidisciplinary approach, we can maximise the impact of these interventions and create lasting change”.

The MCE Indicated that although climate change and environmental degradation posed significant threats to water resources and sanitation infrastructure, the WASH master plan has strategies to mitigate these risks, such as promoting water conservation, exploring eco-friendly sanitation solutions, and raising awareness about the importance of environmental stewardship.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

