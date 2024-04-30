NGO, Education Directorate sensitizes youth in South Tongu

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), April 30, GNA – The Nneka Youth Foundation (NYF), in collaboration with the South Tongu District Directorate of Education, has organised a three-day sleep-in camp programme for the youth in a bid to address some pressing societal issues.

With a focus on empowering 500 youth aged 12 and above, the programme tackled issues ranging from child marriage and teenage pregnancy to drug abuse and violence against women.

The Foundation unearthed a concerning upsurge in traditional practices detrimental to youth well-being, sparking nationwide concern through several meetings, surveys, and interviews.

The participants were equipped with essential skills and knowledge to navigate these challenges.

The camp also featured interactive sessions on leadership, personal development, sexual orientation, and reproductive health.

The participants were also given vocational and entrepreneurial skills training, including the creation of reusable sanitary pads.

Madam Cecilia Fiaka, the Executive Director of NYF, said the Foundation plans to establish the Nneka Youth Parliament for Basic schools, to provide an advocacy platform against child marriage and other pertinent issues in the Tongu Districts.

She said the Nneka Youth Foundation had laid the groundwork for lasting change, fostering growth, learning, and meaningful connections within the community.

The Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Marie Stopes, AWO Global Family, and the International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS), ensured a comprehensive approach to the youth empowerment.

Madam Celestine Sewoenam Korsi-Agordo, the District Health Director of South Tongu emphasised the importance of community engagements and education to sustain positive outcomes.

GNA

