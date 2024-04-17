Fulfill your promises on roads in Savannah and Upper West regions – Kansangbata to NPP

Accra, April 17, GNA- Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West regional Minister has called on the government to fulfill its promises of providing quality roads to the people of Savannah and Upper West regions.



“In the wake of the declaration of the “Year of Roads,” the state of the Wa-Bamboi to Kumasi roads stands as a testament to governmental neglect.



“Traveling from Accra to Wa has become a grueling ordeal, with the journey stretching to an agonizing 17 to 18 hours.



In a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, he said the prolonged travel time was not only inconveniencing passengers but also endangered their lives on what had become an hazardous route.



“The Wa-Kumasi Highway, a crucial road for Trans-Ecowas trade connecting Ghana and Burkina Faso, along with other Sahelian communities in West Africa, has deteriorated into a perilous condition”.



Mr Kansangbata said the neglect had sparked outrage among citizens of the Upper West and Savannah Regions, who were demanding immediate action from the government to address the crumbling infrastructure.



“The failure to fulfill promises of development adds insult to injury for the neglected communities. The pledge to transform the Kparigu Dam into a large-scale irrigation and hydro-power system held the promise of substantial benefits for the region”.



He said during the 2016 election campaign and subsequent years, the current government promised to usher in development for Northern communities, but the communities were yet to receive such projects.

