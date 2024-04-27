Christians must embrace unity – Local Council of Churches  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), April 27, GNA- Apostle Dr Moses Sepenu, the Chairman of the Akatsi Local Council of Churches, has called on Christians to promote unity regardless of their church affiliations.

“I am calling on you to unite with other Christians regardless of your religious groupings in the uplifting of Jesus and for the unity of the body of Christ,” he urged.

Apostle Dr Sepenu made the call at Akatsi in the Volta Region during the opening of this year’s Presbytery Representative Conference of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) at the Shalom Chapel auditorium.

“John 17:21 underscores the importance of unity among believers as a powerful testimony to the world,” he said.

The call served as a challenge for Christians to strive for harmony, love, and oneness in the body of Christ, reflecting the divine relationship between the Father and the Son.

Apostle Dr Sepenu explained that Jesus’ prayer for unity serves as a call to embody the love and unity of God in human relationships with one another, ultimately glorifying God, and drawing others to faith in Christ.

Apostle Paul Gidigasu, the General Secretary of the Apostolic Vision Church International, in his see turn, commended GEC and the entire Presbytery for extending God’s love to other workers of the same faith.

That, he said, was proper in building God’s Kingdom by ensuring that all Christians worked in harmony and in love to the glory of God.

More than 120 delegates and church workers are participating in the three-day event on the theme: “Be Holy in All You Do.”

