Agriculture Ministry sensitises farmers on PFJ II at Nkwanta South 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 27, GNA- The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has organised a sensitisation programme for farmers in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region on the Planting for Food and Jobs II (PFJ II), initiative.

Mr. Obrien Nyarko, the Oti Regional Director for Agriculture, addressing the farmers at the programme, provided valuable insights into PFJ II and its numerous opportunities.

He emphasised that the programme aims to increase food production and job creation in the agricultural sector by offering subsidised farm inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, and extension services.

Mr. Nyarko also highlighted PFJ II’s value chain approach, which included credit systems, commodity trading, and coordination between farmers and the government.

The Director noted that this comprehensive strategy ensured that farmers receive the necessary support to enhance their productivity and profitability.

Mr. Nyarko further expressed his appreciation for the government’s efforts to ensure food security, create more jobs through agriculture and provide support systems to farmers.

He said active participation by farmers in the PFJ II would help them contribute to the growth and development of the agricultural sector while securing their livelihoods and contributing to the nation’s food security.

“I strongly encourage the farmers in attendance to take full advantage of the PFJ II, as it offers significant benefits in terms of access to subsidised inputs, improved market linkages, and enhanced technical support,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

