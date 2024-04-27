Queenmother of Tegbi urges pastors’ wives to rise against LGBTQ+ activities 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), April 27, GNA-Mama Deawope ll, the Queenmother of Tegbi in the Volta Region, has called on the wives of pastors to guard against acts of immoral activities.

She said: “Women and as pastors’ wives, for that matter, must go the extra mile to protect their partners to wage war against the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer plus (LGBTQ+) in the country.”

Mama Deawope said this in a solidarity message at the Shalom Chapel of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) on Thursday at Akatsi during the official opening ceremony of the 2024 Presbytery Representative Conference of the Akatsi Presbytery.

She said the call remained an important one since pastors’ wives served as a strong pillar to their husbands in discharging the Christ-like gospel mandate to the people of the world.

“These unacceptable acts must be far away from men of God, and by so doing pastors’ spouses have several responsibilities to keep them from any form of temptation,” she stressed.

Mama Deawope further indicated that the work of God did not only fall on men, “but women who are called by grace and they are the salt of the land so we must also pray for them.”

She also called on the youth to avail themselves of doing the works of God.

Reverend Forestone Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, in a keynote address, said the act must not be accepted by the Christian community and other faiths.

“The call to be holy in all you do is a call at the right time in our Nation Ghana. It is a calling on the leaders and citizenry to be very careful on the way and manner we handle or address this dangerous agenda of LGBTQ+ move.”

He explained that the sinful acts must be rejected so that people could experience God’s exaltation, economically and many more, adding, “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin destroys it.

“Let us pray for the victims and the advocates of this abominable movement to repent and restore to holiness in Christ Jesus.”

There were other solidarity messages from other guests, including Apostle Dr Moses Sepenu, Chairman of Akatsi Local Council of Churches and Apostle Paul Gidigasu, General Secretary of Apostolic Vision Church International, and others.

The three-day conference would also witness the presence of dignitaries as the Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Church.

Presentation of special awards, election of executives, and assessment of all activities within the Akatsi Presbytery, would be discussed.

The conference is on the theme: “Be Holy in All You Do,” based on 1 Peter 1:14-16, in the Holy Bible.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

