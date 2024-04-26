Christ the King Catholic Church supports the blood bank of the 37 Military Hospital

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 27, GNA – The Christ the King Catholic Church, led by the Young Christian Workers Movement (YCWM) has organised a blood donation exercise drawing members of the congregation to stock the blood bank of the 37 Military Hospital.

The event, held at the church premises, saw a steady stream of parishioners eagerly rolling up their sleeves to donate blood, to replenish the blood banks in the country’s medical facilities.

The exercise on the theme: “Life is in the Blood: Deuteronomy 12:23,” is an initiative that underscored the importance of blood donation in supporting patients in need of transfusions due to medical emergencies, surgeries, and chronic illnesses.

Organised in collaboration with the 37 Military Hospital, the blood donation drive featured comprehensive health screenings and informational sessions to raise awareness about the significance of blood donation and its impact in Ghana.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds enthusiastically participated, demonstrating their commitment to altruism and humanitarianism.

Ms Lucy Dzata, the President of the YCWM of the Church, said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our blood donation drive.”

She said by coming together to donate blood, their congregation and community members have shown tremendous generosity and solidarity, reaffirming their shared values of compassion and service to others.

“The event also provided an opportunity for camaraderie among volunteers, who shared stories and experiences while waiting to donate blood,” she added.

The President said in addition to contributing to a worthy cause, some church members, who donated expressed a sense of fulfilment and pride in knowing that their actions could potentially save lives and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Reverend Fr. Ebenezer Akesseh, the Parish Priest of Christ the King, said the success of the blood donation drive underscores the importance of community-led initiatives in addressing critical healthcare needs and promoting public health awareness.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and partners who contributed to the success of the event and looked forward to the church’s continuing mission of serving lives and making a positive impact on society through blood donation.

In previous exercises, the church collaborated with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) to stock up their blood banks.

GNA

