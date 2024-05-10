Headmaster urges private sector to complement government’s efforts in education

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Akwamu (E/R), May 10, GNA – Pastor Mensah Sevor, the Headmaster of Dominion Hill Preparatory School at Akwamu in the Eastern Region, has urged the private sector to continue with the provision of school infrastructure to complement government’s effort in education.

He said this would help bridge the gap in the educational sector while enhancing teaching and learning among children in deprived areas of the country.

Pastor Sevor gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akwamu, near Nsawam, during an inspection of a three-storey block being constructed by the school to accommodate over 250 children in the area.

He said the establishment of the Dominion Hill Preparatory School had helped reduce the sufferings of children from Akwamu Djastive, Kofisah, Sumkrom, Ayibontey, Toase and others, who had to travel far distances to access education.

Pastor Sevor said education was key to economic development and eradication of poverty among families and implored parents to enrol their children in school.

The headmaster appealed to the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, to assist the school with building materials for the early completion of the project, while calling on philanthropic and non-governmental organisations for support.

