Don’t give up on your children – Psychologist advises Special Needs Parenting 

Accra, May 10, GNA – Dr Mabel Oti Boadi, a Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has advised parents of children with special needs not to give up on their children.

“Your efforts will pay off,” she said, expressing admiration for the special needs parents for their effort and hard work to keep their children going.

Dr Oti Boadi gave the advice when she donated assorted items, including rice, diapers, detergents, boxes of tin fish and tin tomatoes, clothing, shoes among other items to the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues.

The donation was to celebrate her birthday.

Dr Oti Boadi, accompanied by her husband, her mom, her friends and mentees, interacted with the parents, sharing words of encouragement with them.

“I had a childhood friend who has cerebral palsy, she is now a lawyer, your efforts will pay off,” she said She told the Ghana News Agency that her interest in Special Needs peaked when she did her thesis in that area.

“For the past eight years, I have used the occasion of my birthday to donate to the special needs community and today, I decided to share it with you, parents,” she said.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, who received the items, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Occasions like this make parents feel appreciated that at least someone is thinking about them, she said and added that the major aim of the Special Mothers Project is to advocate for policies that supports parents or families of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

“We want the government to put in place programmes and policies that support respite, caregiving, education and health to take the full burden of responsibility off the shoulders of parents,” Mrs Awadzi said.

She expressed her appreciation to all the special needs parents who came to grace the occasion.

GNA

