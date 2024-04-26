Ghana Hubs Network holds annual general meeting in Takoradi

By Gladys Abakah /Patricia Kantoh

Takoradi, April 26, GNA – Ghana Hubs Network, a network of businesses and organisations that incubate and nurture budding talents in startups, has organised its Annual General Meeting to take stock of activities in the past year.

The meeting, held in Takoradi, was on the theme: “Connecting Innovation Hubs for Collective Growth,” with partners being the Takoradi Technical University and the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).

It brought together various entrepreneurs and hubs under the network such as Duapa Werkspace, ICODE, and Social Entrepreneurship Hub (SE-HuB).

The conference provided a platform for participants to discuss and measure achievements and challenges against set goals and devise strategies to improve upon performance in the years ahead.

Mr Josiah Kwesi Eyison, the Chairperson, Ghana Hubs Network, commended the Network for its tremendous achievements and urged all to connect to hubs for the growth of the innovation ecosystem.

He advised hub managers and the youth to incorporate modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their activities to improve upon innovative skills and businesses, while assuring members of effective strategies to inspire growth across the country.

Mr Eyison paid glowing tribute to the late Nana Komfo Amo II, the Chief Executive Officer of ICODE, who had been very instrumental in the activities of the Network.

Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), commended the Network for its achievements and successes, adding that the future of the Ghanaian ecosystem was very bright.

He said technical ecosystem played a key role in education as it fostered digital skill development.

“Technical ecosystem solely relies on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, therefore STEM education must be given the needed attention.”

Rev Eshun encouraged the Network to spot out challenges and embrace them for growth, while appreciating the TTU Innovation Hub and how fast it was progressing.

The Speaker for the conference, Madam Barbara Onyejose, the Mentorship and Academy Lead for VC4A Startup Academy, educated Network members on mentorship and its importance.

Mentors were relevant people in shaping and nurturing startup businesses, she said, adding that they were equally important as the capital of a business to enhance growth and development.

She, therefore, urged entrepreneurs to be mentor-driven to ensure the growth and great achievements of young businesses.

The meeting discussed “Emerging Technologies, How to Tackle the Wicked Problems Where Innovations Meet Social Impacts” and ” Empowering Communities Through Innovation,” and “How Hubs Cultivate for the Local Challenges,” among other themes.

