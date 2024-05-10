Philanthropist donates to NICU in Sunyani

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 10, GNA – Lawyer Amma Frimpomaa, Managing Director of State Insurance Corporation Life Savings and Loans Company Limited on Friday, donated variety of items to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Children’s Ward at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

In addition, she settled the hospital bills for several mothers who have delivered, and their children were still on admission due to illness totalling about Ghc 25,000.

The items donated included baby scales, silicone Nasal Aspirators, boxes of Nan baby foods, cartons of milk, cartons of Milo, boxes of wipes, cartons of diapers, tissues, boxes of detergents and toiletries.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Lawyer Frimpomaa stated that she had been donating for the past nine years in honour of her birthday, which fell on May 6 each year.

She said her inspiration for supporting these wards was from a personal experience she had together with her sibling nine years ago and had since made it a tradition to give back to these wards on her birthday.

Lawyer Frimpomaa urged others to join in supporting these children who were in dire need of such items, but their parents could not afford it.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Mr. Adams Umar Mengu, Deputy Administrator of the Teaching Hospital, expressed his gratitude to lawyer Frimpomaa for the gesture and emphasized the importance of the items in aiding their effort to combat malnutrition among mothers and children at the facility

Mr. Mengu also stressed the significance of community support in supplementing the hospital’s resources in the provision of quality healthcare.

Dr. Bright Asiamah, a Pediatrician at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, emphasized the urgent need for additional equipment to care for the children in NICU and said that a significant number of babies admitted to the unit suffer from infections and respiratory issues.

He said currently, the hospital was equipped with eight Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and seven incubators but needed more of such essential machines, as the facility could care for 100 to 120 babies each month.

He said the limited equipment at the facility had forced medical staff to share resources, compromising the quality of health care provided.

