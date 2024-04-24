Chief of Lofortoe gives one week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), April 24, GNA – Regent Keteku III, the chief of Lofortoe within Adeheta Electoral Area in Akatsi South, has given a week’s ultimatum to the Fulani herdsmen to leave the area.

This, according to him, was necessary due to the large extent of destruction by cattle in the area.

Regent Keteku gave the warning in a statement signed by Mr Emmanuel Amenyedzi, a Youth Leader in the area.

The statement alleged that some known individuals and residents in the area were accommodating the herdsmen, whose cattle had destroyed farms belonging to residents in the various communities.

“It could be recalled that last year, the destruction of farm produce as a result of the presence of these Herdsmen in the community made it urgent to drive them away.”

The statement also indicated that those secretly accommodating the herdsmen had violated the agreed directives, hence the need to act.

“Despite all these activities and warnings, you are still secretly accommodating these people in your villages. You are given a week as a matter of urgency to repatriate your clients,” it added.

The statement also said failure to heed the directive would lead to another act of order.

When contacted by the Ghana News Agency, Mr Samuel Agbelorbu, the Assembly member for the area, urged residents in the communities to adhere to the directives for peaceful coexistence.

