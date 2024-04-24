Limited Voter Registration: Akatsi North NDC calls for support from volunteers

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ave-Dakpa (VR), April 24, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi North Constituency of the Volta region has called on its members to volunteer themselves to work during the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The exercise, according to the party, would enable all eligible voters to get registered for the upcoming general elections.

This appeal was contained in a statement signed by Mr Abraham Ahiabu, Constituency Secretary of the party, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He stated that the party has introduced guidelines to all supporters and committed members towards the 2024 general elections.

“One of the crucial steps towards the 2024 election is the upcoming limited voters registration exercise scheduled for May 7, to May 27, and we need to take it more seriously.”

The statement further charged all members across the various branches to exhibit their full commitment to ensure a successful exercise.

The statement indicated that the party in the constituency has launched a volunteer programme to support the registration process.

“All members have been urged to join the exercise for the progress of the NDC in the area. Victory is within reach, but it requires teamwork and dedication, join us, and let’s work together to make it happen,” it added.

Mr Ahiabu also reminded interested persons and party faithful to contact their outfit to get registered for the exercise.

The limited registration exercise, according to the Electoral Commission (EC), would enable all eligible voters 18 years and above who could not register in the previous exercise.

GNA

