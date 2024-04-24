Ho Technical University not aware of any recent attempts to rename University – Management

By Edward Williams

Ho, April 24, GNA – The Management of the Ho Technical University says it is not aware of any attempts to rename the University.

It said the Vice-Chancellor had neither been invited to nor participated in any meeting or event regarding renaming of the University.

Dr Christopher K. Amehое, Registrar of the University, in a statement noted that Management of the University received a letter dated April 20, 2024, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by the Secretary to the Asogli State Council on behalf of the Council.

The release said the letter was presented by a delegation of chiefs and people of Asogli, led by Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

It said the Management had also taken note of a press conference held by the traditional leaders prior to the presentation of their letter to the University.

The release said Management had initiated steps to engage with the Council to address any concern regarding the matter in the interest of ensuring the peace and progress of the University.

However, the Minority in Parliament has described attempts by the government to rename the University after a Ghanaian composer, Ephraim Amu as illegal.

