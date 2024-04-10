Buying and Selling intensify at Nima Market

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, April 10, GNA- Buying and selling at the Nima Market in Accra, one of the hubs of traditional Moslem foods, condiments and clothing, has intensified as the Eid Festivity draws near.

Traders and buyers alike thronged the market on Tuesday to sell and buy essential commodities and festive food items for the Eid festivity, one of the high points on the Islamic calendar, scheduled for Thursday, April 10.

The most sought-after items included food items (bags of rice, vegetable oil, and soft drinks, spices etc.), fabrics and clothing (gowns), and poultry.

Some shops were swamped as buyers jostled, searching for their favourite and suitable clothing. Some shops were almost empty as sellers, waiting for supplies were in high hopes of a surge in sales tomorrow or by the end of the day.

The Alwaleed Bin Talal street, which connects the Nima Market, Nima Highway, and the Mamobi community, was chocked as traders and vehicles “battled” for space.

Traders virtually occupied the road as drivers struggled to manoeuvre their way through the human traffic.

A normal drive on the Nima Highway on a regular day could take less than 20 minutes however, due to the intense buying and selling activities, it would require more than two hours to do so.

However, some traders bemoaned low sales but also hoped to experience the surging Eid sales.

Miss Sadaat Aminu, a trader in female gowns, popularly known as “Abaya,” said she had made fewer sales than the previous year.

She said the prices for the “Abaya” had hiked at the various wholesale outlets, so she was forced to adjust her retail prices.

She said buyers often complained about the prices of the “Abaya,” saying it was more expensive than sewing a dress.

The price of an “Abaya” was sold at a high price of GHS 4000 and as low as 200 cedis.

Miss Sadaat said she was optimistic about increased sales on Wednesday since it coincided with the local market day.

Mr Awal Iddriss, a trader in fowls, said “the market was very good” as he had already sold about 15 fowls, and that he was optimistic that sales would soar before the day ended.

He said the prices of the fowls had been moderate since farmgate prices had slightly increased.

According to him, the price of a male fowl ranges from 100 to 250 cedis, depending on the size.

A bag of rice at the Nima market has been relatively stable, said Mrs. Faiza Haruna, a grocer.

She said sales had been moderate, but she expected them to peak tomorrow and Thursday.

Muslims in Ghana are expected to observe the Eid festival on Thursday to mark the end of the 30 days of fasting and prayers in the month of Ramadan.

The Eid-ul-Fitr festival, as it is called, is a festival of feasting, almsgiving (zakat), and merry-making among Muslims.

The Nima Community, which is predominantly Muslim, is the preferred place for Eid festivity and shopping.

GNA





Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

