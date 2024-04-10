GSCSP implementation: Sunyani Municipal Assembly procures Swing Crane Truck 

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, April 10, GNA –The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has procured a swing crane truck that will make it easier for the assembly to fix faulty streetlights, and work on high-rise buildings springing up in the Bono regional capital.



According to Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, the assembly bought the truck with funding from the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project (GSCSP), being implemented in the municipality.



The implementation of the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) credit project, which commenced in 2019, and spans a period of five years, is part of the Government’s broader urban development and decentralization projects in Ghana.



It would help to strengthen local systems and provide the necessary support to the municipal assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Kumi said the assembly had also procured two sanitation trucks, saying “We are the first assembly in the bono region to procure the crane truck,” and lauded the implementation of the GSCSP which had brought the development of the municipality to the next level.



He said work on the construction of several projects under phase three of the GSCSP was advancing in the municipality.



The Municipality is benefiting from a three-acre landfill reclamation urban park development, a 500-meter storm drain, and a 1.4-kilometre access road under phase three of the project.



Mr Ansu said excavation works, including clearing and construction of a huge steel bridge, were ongoing on the 1.4-kilometre access road linking Petra Hotel and Sunyani Estate to the Sunyani Jubilee Park area.



He lauded the contractors working on the projects for the quality of work done so far and inspired them to speed up and complete those projects as scheduled.



Mr Kumi said through the GSCSP there had been improved security through a transformative street lighting system in the municipality, as well as the construction of pedestrian walkways and improved access roads.

