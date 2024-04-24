Asante-Akim Central NDC challenges some projects on performance tracker

By Yussif Ibrahim

Konongo (Ash), April 24, GNA – The Asante-Akim Central branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has questioned the inclusion of certain projects in the government’s performance tracker launched on April 10, this year.

According to the party, some of the projects purported to have been executed in the constituency were non-existent with others being inherited projects from the NDC.

Addressing a press conference at Konongo, Mr. Kofi Seidu, the Constituency Communication Officer, described the inclusion of some of the projects as deceptive and barefaced lies intended to hoodwink Ghanaians.

“They claim that they have built cassava processing factory at Ahyiaem and there is no factory located at Ahyiaem.

He said the party was shocked to see on the tracker that they started the 60-bed Konongo Government Hospital in 2017 and completed same in 2022 when it was public knowledge that the said project was almost completed before NDC left office in 2017.

Mr. Seidu said the inclusion of a Central Government on its performance tracker that it had provided streetlights to communities was not the case.

“A Central government is telling you and the people of Asante-Akim Central that they have given us streetlights, a project that can be done by a unit committee chairman,” he stated.

The Communication Officer also denied claims on the tracker that the NPP government had done a water expansion project at Konongo, saying that the tracker failed to indicate where exactly the project was done.

He said it was a palpable falsehood perpetrated by the government to woo votes in the upcoming general election in December.

Mr. Seidu clarified that the water expansion project was done by the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama at Agyareago and that the current government had no business claiming it as part of its achievements.

He also challenged the inclusion of an iron rod factory at Odumase which is 100 per cent owned by an Indian on the tracker.

“It is instructive to note that some of these so-called achievements as captured by the tracker are non-existent with most of them being projects undertaken by former President Mahama,” the Communication Officer noted.

He further stated that, “Is it not absurd that a government that has borrowed and had more money than any other government in the history of the Fourth Republic will be struggling to account to the good people of Asante-Akim Central which is their stronghold?

He said it was high time for the media as partners in development to hold the feet of the government to the fire of accountability because taxes and resources of Ghanaians had been entrusted to them.

GNA

