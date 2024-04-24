DVLA secures land to open regional office in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 24, GNA – The Driver and Licensing Authority (DVLA), as part of its decentralization agenda has secured an acre of land at Yabram, a farming community under Dambai to build an ultra-modern regional head-office.

Mr Prince Opoku Edusei, Deputy Chief Executive (CEO) of the Authority (DVLA), said this would cater for the needs of vehicle and motorcycle owners in the enclave of the Oti Region, who usually travel to DVLA main offices in the Volta Region for the services.

Mr Edusei made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the Board Members familiarization tour of the Volta and Oti regions.

He said the DVLA was to expand its frontiers and rake in enough revenue to support national development.

The Board chair and management team had a closed-door meeting with the Regional Minister designate, Mr Daniel Machator at the Coordinating Council and later proceeded to the site, where the complex would be constructed.

The elated delegation assured the Minister and the Chief Director that documentation and procurement have already been done and will soon come with the contractors to start the project.

Mr Machator, the Regional Minister designate expressed appreciation and support to DVLA for choosing to establish its office in the Oti Region.

He commended the delegation for their hard work and urged them to open more offices in the region.

He said the ORCC would assist DVLA to achieve their set objectives since the institution is weaned off government subversion, the need to work extra mile to generate enough revenue for national development.

