Akatsi South Assemblyman holds free medical screening for residents 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), April 27, GNA- Mr Japhet Festus Gbede, the Assembly member for Wuxor- Have-Sremanu Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality, has organised a free health screening exercise for his electorates.

The exercise, which covered over 250 residents from the area, saw the beneficiaries receiving free treatment after they had been screened.

Mr Gbede, in an engagement, disclosed that the initiative was to provide safe and proper healthcare services to the aged, persons living with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups with a focus on women and children.

He explained that residents from Have-Fiakpokorpe, Wuxor, Sremanu, and its surrounding communities who benefited from the exercise were diagnosed and treated for high blood pressure, and high sugar.

The rest included hepatitis B, and malaria, among others.

“Medicines were given to beneficiaries to treat ailments diagnosed,” he said.

Mr Gbede indicated that he remained committed to finding solutions to the challenges facing the health sector in the area and was hopeful the periodic screening exercise would improve the health status of the electorates.

He also commended the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital for coming to the aid of the people.

The initiative by Mr Gbede was in collaboration with the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital with a team of medical doctors, laboratory technicians, physician assistants, and nurses.

Some beneficiaries, the GNA engaged, expressed gratitude to Mr Gbede and his team for the gesture.

GNA

