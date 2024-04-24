Adjiriganor demolition must be investigated

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 24 GNA – Mr George Oti Bonsu, owner of some ten houses demolished at Adjiriganor, has called for investigations into the act.

He alleged that the demolition was done with “excessive force”, with police and military personnel forcibly entering the property, confiscating phones, assaulting individuals and preventing residents from calling the police at a round 01:00 hours on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The houses are estimated at GH₵60 million.

Mr Benjamin Danso, Spokesperson for Mr Oti Bonsu, alleged the exercise was carried out by Mr Abu Ramadan, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

Mr Bonsu and One Hajia Aisha Ahmed are involved in a legal battle since 2021 over the land on which the houses were built.

GNA

