Election 2024: Voter Registration Centres in Greater Accra

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has designated 1,068 centres for the upcoming voter registration exercise nationwide, which will begin from May 7 to May 27, 2024.

The centres include the Commission’s 268 district offices, 25 public universities, and 775 difficult-to-access electoral areas across the country.

The 1,068 centres are those that have been gazetted for the registration, Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations at the EC, told the Ghana News Agency.

In the Greater Accra Region, registration will take place in 31 District Offices of the Commission.

Prospective voters in Ga South will register at Block A 11, 33 & 34 GICEL, SCC, New Weija West.

Those in Weija Gbawe will register at Architectural and Engineering Service Limited (AESL) Building, I.T.S Road, opposite Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly.

At Ga Central, the exercise will take place at Dan Salo Street, Sowutuom Last Stop, Ga North at the National Identification Authority’s Office at Amamorley, Ga West at Ga West Municipal Assembly, whilst Ga East will take place at Kwabenya-Atomic MA 5 Basic School Library.

At La Nkwantanang/Madina, registration will take place at the EC’s Office opposite Silver Hair Spa, Madina New Road Market, and Rawlings Circle.

People in Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West, and Korley Klottey will all go to the Electoral Commission Head Quarters premises, Castle Road.

Those in Okaikwei South Metro will have their centre near Kaneshie Market and Criples Home, Nii Asere Ayitey Road.

Ablekuma South Sub-Metro will register within the premises of Nii Kojo Ababio Cluster of Schools (Korlegonno), while Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro will be at City Engineers Building, near Light House (GPHA) John Evans Atta Mills High Street.

Okaikwei North will go to Achimota District Court, Ablekuma North will be at Banyard – Odorkor, along the George Walker Bush Highway, Ablekuma Central will go the Local Government premises, Laterbiokoshie, whilst Ablekuma West will register at Dansoman, at the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly premises.

La Dadekotopon will be at Kaajarno South La Estate, 2nd Kaajarno Sreet.

Ledzokuku will go to Oak Street, Teshie, near Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, whilst those in Krowor will register at Nungua, Brigade Hill Top, Cactus Street.

Tema Metro will have their centre at Tema Metro Office, Community 4 Near Prisco Park, No. 4 Kokofu Park, whereas Tema West will be at Old Mexico School Block, Community 2, Tema.

Kpong Katamanso will go to New Police Station Office, Khrida Estates, Kpone Kokompe Junction.

The people of Ashaiman will go to First Floor of the Tema Highway Building, Lebanon Ashaiman, Opposite Lebanon International School and Mosque.

Those in Adentan will register at No. 14 Ayebeng Avenue, Adentan Housing Down, whilst those in Shai-Osudoku will be at Dodowa, Education, near Fire Service Office.

Ningo Prampram will have their centre adjacent Prampram SHS Gate, New Site through Noble Estate Road.

Ada West people will go to Battor Road, Kaiser Street, behind ECG Office, whilst those in Ada East will register at Forestry Commision, Luhuese-Ada Foah Road, Luhuese.

Out of the 25 public universities designated for voter registration, Greater Accra has six.

University of Ghana, Legon, will have the registration centre at Legon Hall Main.

University of Professional Studies, Accra, will have the centre behind the University’s Graduate School.

Ghana Communication Technology University will have the registration centre at the Engineering Block.

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) will have the centre at the Forecourt of the GIMPA Administration.

Registration at UniMAC (GIJ, School of Languages and NAFTI) will take place at the Forecourt of the School’s Administration.

Accra Technical University will have the registration centre at the Akwaaba Lodge.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations said individuals below 18 years and non-Ghanaians were not qualified to register, stressing that, “attempts by unqualified persons to register is an offence.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

