Methodist youth urged to demonstrate Christlikeness

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Sunyani (B/R), April 24, GNA – The Very Reverend Isaac Amo Brentu, the Superintendent Minister of the Berekum Circuit of the Methodist Church, has advised the youth of the church to be Christ-like in all their activities.

He said the youth of the church ought to allow the biblical teaching of love, humility, modesty and honesty, respect and patriotism to guide them in schools, homes, and churches and communities.

Very Rev. Brentu gave the advice at the 46th Synod Youth Rally of the church, held at the Sunyani Wesley Cathedral.

The synod was on the theme: “Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity.” He said Christian maturity was not about “slogans or religious gimmicks,” but a life of godliness anchored in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Very Rev Brentu, also the Assistant Synod Secretary of the Sunyani Methodist Diocese, said he was unhappy about the way and manner the social media was controlling the youth, luring them into perversions.

He said it was unfortunate that many of the youth were addicted to the various social media handles, exerting influences on their upbringing and development.

The Rev Jonathan Amankwaah Oppong, the Diocesan Youth Organizer (DYO) of the church, advised the youth against engaging in political violence, which was not only sinful but could ruin their life.

Earlier, the synod held a youth rally which assembled all the 17 circuits within the Sunyani Methodist Diocese and prayed for the nation.

GNA

