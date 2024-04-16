AAG commences professional training series to sharpen skills of practitioners  

Accra, April 16, GNA – The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has commenced a skills development series for all professionals within the marketing communications industry.

The professional training series dubbed “Essential Skills for Marketing Communications” had been crafted for individuals, who ply their trade in advertising, corporate communications, marketing, sales, public relations, client service & account management, creative designs, and general media management,

A statement issued in Accra by Isaac Cudjoe, the Executive Director, AAG said the marketing communications space was a keenly competitive environment, globally.

lt said it was an industry of creative thinkers that was constantly introducing new trends and ingenious ways of service and product delivery.

“National and international brand owners are responding, on a daily basis, to social changes and lifestyle demands in order to satisfy their clients and customers,” it said.

The statement said access to global markets and innovations through digital technology has made the industry even more fluid in its competitiveness.

It said practitioners in the marketing communications industry have no choice in this ever-changing space but to keep themselves abreast with the rapidly changing trends and winning global practices.

It said it was for these reasons and many others that the industry thought leader in Ghana, AAG was introducing this series of professional skills development for its members and all individuals within the thriving marketing communications industry.

The statement said the first three modules to be taught as part of the essential skills series were creative thinking & strategy, best practices in media planning and effective client service and account management.

It said the modules would be taught by successful CEOs and practitioners within the industry who possessed enviable track records and were currently managing winning brands and services.

The statement said the marketing communications industry was a key contributor to the Ghanaian economy with strong employment records and wielded enormous influence on politics, and social life bottom lines of both local and international businesses and brands.

GNA

