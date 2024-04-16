Scholarships should be reserved for LEAP beneficiaries — CAPCOE 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Sakumono, April 16, GNA – The Campaign Against Privatisation and Commercialization of Education (CAPCOE) has suggested that the government’s scholarships should become a tool for poverty eradication among beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP).

LEAP is a cash transfer programme introduced by the government of Ghana in 2008 for extremely poor and vulnerable households, with eligible members being categorised into orphaned and vulnerable children, persons with severe disabilities without productive capacity, and elderly persons who are 65 years of age and older.

Mr. Richard Kovey, the convener of CAPCOE, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that it was unfortunate how brilliant but needy people were not offered scholarships when they applied, but rather politicians, businessmen, and a lot more were benefiting from them.

Mr. Kovey said targeting the LEAP beneficiaries would eradicate poverty on a large scale, ensure social improvement, and lead to a better future for the country.

“The concentration should be on the brilliant but needy students, if not necessarily the poor, those under the LEAP programme,” he stated.

He said the country could leverage digitization, which is already being championed, to create a fair system, paving the way for those who are lacking in society to have the chance of furthering their education.

He said the issue of corruption relating to scholarship over the years had been massive since there was no sole institution managing scholarship affairs in the country and therefore urged for the establishment of a scholarship commission or authority.

“Different state institutions are managing their scholarships, so it’s like they are not under one umbrella, so now it’s whom you know,” he said.

He called on Ghanaians to hold those in authority accountable and not leave decision-making only in the hands of politicians.

Mr. Kovey further urged institutions to make information for public interest available and also update their websites on a regular basis to strengthen a system devoid of abuse.

“If we want to come out of this economic mess, the number one thing we have to identify is the fact that Ghanaians are becoming too self-centered, especially those in authority, and so what is meant for 10 people, one person wants to allocate it for himself or herself,” he added.

