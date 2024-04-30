30 Percent increment on transport fare on hold 

By a GNA Team, Takoradi

Takoradi, April 08, GNA – The Western Regional branch of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) says the increment in the price of transport fares which was scheduled to take effect on Monday, April 8, 2024, has been put on hold.

Mr Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, the Western Regional Chairman of the GPRTU said, the Transport Minister together with the National Board of the GPRTU were still in a meeting concerning the 30 per cent increment proposed last Friday by the GPRTU.

He said transport operators expressed satisfaction when the 30 per cent increase in transport fares was proposed.

He added that drivers were excited about the initiative as it would go a long way to cover expenses on spare parts and fuel.

Mr Cudjoe therefore urged drivers to keep calm as negotiations were ongoing, all in their interest and that of commuters.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA), visited some lorry stations in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, varied views were expressed concerning the impending fare increment.

Speaking to Mr Daniel Armah, the Station Master for Takoradi Kwesimintsim Trotro Station, he said the proposed 30 per cent increment was not enough and wished it could be increased to about 50 to 60 per cent.

He said the fare was supposed to have been increased a long time ago as they have maintained the old fare for over a year.

Mr Armah said the increment suggested by the GPRTU was a step in the right direction as prices of fuel and spare parts had been on the rise.

At the New Takoradi Taxi Station, Mr Samuel Antwi, the Station Master said, that with the high cost of fuel and spare parts, the 30 per cent increment was not appreciated.

He said regardless of the percentage increment, passengers would always complain, but that was not their concern as their interest also to promote their business.

Mr Robert Egyir, the Branch Chairman for the New Takoradi Taxi Station commended the GPRTU for its commitment to maintaining the viability of its members’ operations while striving to balance the interest of commuters.

“Even though the increment in transportation fares has not commenced. I hope it takes effect soon for the good of all and our work,” he said.

