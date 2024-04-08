Clergy admonishes new chief of A.B. Bokazo to be guided by scripture 

By P.K. Yankey

A.B. Bokazo (W/R), April 8, GNA – The Reverend Father Dr Raphael Mensah, a lecturer and formator at the Saint Peter’s Seminary in Cape Coast, has advised Nana Amihere Blay II, the newly enstooled Chief of A.B. Bokazo, to allow the word of God guide him throughout his reign.

He, therefore, asked the chief to “read the ord of God always and never depart from it”.

Rev. Father Mensah gave the advice in a homily at a special thanksgiving service for the newly installed Chief, Nana Blay II, who is a staunch Catholic at the Saint Albert’s Roman Catholic Church at A.B. Bokazo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

In a sermon, on the theme: “Blessed Are Those Who Did Not See but Believed,” Rev Father Mensah said many believers in Christendom listened to the word of God but lacked faith in Him and were not steadfast.

He reminded the chief of the tenets of Catholicism, including regular reading of the bible, saying the rosary and venerating the Holy Cross were spiritual forms of protection, fortitude and guidance.

Most believers in the Lord’s vineyard kept on backsliding after coming to experience the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

He appealed to the chief to abide by the commandments of God and walk in His statutes and ordinances.

The Parish Priest at the Immaculate Conception Parish at Huni-Valley, Very Rev Father Michael Blay-Morkeh, charged believers to exercise strong faith, stay in the Catholic Church and desist from hopping from one church to the other.

He said the power and unction of Jesus Christ, which came on the early disciples in the Church, was still available to those who believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Very Rev Father Blay-Morkeh, who is also the Dean of Prestea Deanery, reminded believers that the Holy Mary, mother of the Lord Jesus Christ, continued to intercede on behalf of the church for the remission of sins.

The new Chief of A.B. Bokazo, Nana Amihere Blay, said he would allow God to reign in the affairs of the town and reiterated his call for unity and love to fast-track the development of the area.

The Chief who is one of the elders at the Cincinnati, Ohio branch of the Roman Catholic Church, pledged to purchase choir robes for the church and appealed to citizens in the diaspora to contribute towards the building of a new Catholic Church for the town.

GNA

