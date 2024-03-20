Youth advised to be “web-wise” 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 20, GNA-Mr Godsway Kubi, an Information Technology (IT) expert with the Internet Society of Ghana, has urged the youth in Ghana to be web-wise kids to ensure their safety when using the internet.

Mr Kubi said their digital footprint might reflect positivity or negativity on them as a person; therefore, there is a need for them to guard their activities on the web and use the internet wisely.

He explained that a digital footprint is the trail a person leaves in cyberspace and on any form of digital communication, adding that the internet never forgets, as whatever they say and post feeds the web.

He gave the advice at a one-day workshop for female students of Chemu Senior High School organised by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in collaboration with Internet Society Ghana, with support from Sunday GM Manufacturing Company, Floral Tissue, and Topchoco.

“The internet can open all kinds of new worlds but remember to be a web-wise kid and be safe,” he stressed, adding that, “some of your online friends may not be who they say they are.”

The IT expert said online safety is being aware of the nature of the possible threats that one could encounter whilst engaging in activity through the internet, adding that it could be security threats, protecting and managing their data, online reputation management, and avoiding harmful or illegal content.

He urged the youth to keep their personal information private when using the internet, indicating that parents, teachers, law enforcers, online predators, future employers, and college admission officers might be watching the space.

Mr Kubi said to keep safe on the net, the youth should never share their names, ages, phone numbers, addresses, or even their school’s name online, adding that they should desist from sending their pictures to strangers online as well as visiting age-appropriate sites.

He said that to ensure the safety of youth and children’s online safety, schools or libraries must certify that they have an internet safety policy that blocks or filters access to pictures that are harmful to minors.

Touching on online-based gender violence urged female students to be cautious, indicating that it was real, revealing that 32 per cent of users have been bullied or harassed online.

The IT expert further said 15 per cent of teens have had their private conversations made public, while 13 per cent of teens have had rumours spread about them online, and another 13 per cent of teens have received abusive messages online.

Ms Delali Buahini, the Tema Regional Manager of GNCCI, said the workshop was part of the Chambers’ activities to mark the International Women’s Day celebration, which was on the theme “inspiring inclusion.”

Ms Buahini said that apart from providing the girls with entrepreneurial skills, her outfit provided an insight into the internet world to guide their online activities and encourage them to use the internet for good instead of bad.

