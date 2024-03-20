Veteran Highlife musician George Darko dies aged 73

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 20, GNA – Ghanaian Highlife legend George Darko has died at the age of 73. The news of the “Akoo te Brofo” hitmaker emerged on Wednesday morning, with the cause of death still unknown.

Popular music producer Fred Kyei Mensah announced the death of George Darko and wrote this on Facebook, “I just heard of your demise this morning, legendary George Darko of “Ako te brofo fame. You blazed the trail in Ghana’s music with the introduction of Burger Highlife.

“It was nice that I worked with you on a number of projects, especially the provision of a rehearsal place and instruments for your live performances. How are the mighty falling? He was the head of my wife’s family in the Akropong Osaebrom family. Rest well. Still, good beads don’t rattle,” he wrote.

George Darko, who is often regarded as the ‘King of Highlife,” was an amazing guitarist who brought a contemporary feel to Ghanaian Highlife music in the early 1980s.

The composer and songwriter helped form the popular Bus Stop Band but went solo in 1988, having released numerous albums. The Highlife circles have been dealt a huge blow with the recent passing away of another legend, KK Kabobo, last week.

