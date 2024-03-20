Ashaiman transport operators appeal for drainage and roads 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, March 20, GNA-The Ashaiman Municipal Transport Operation Council has appealed to the government to expand and asphalt the single-lane road connecting the municipality to other communities.

The single-lane road connects Ashaiman to Kubekro, Tema, Katamanso, and Oyibi, among others.

Mr Albert Kumade, a member of the Ashaiman Municipal Transport Operators Council, making the appeal, said the main link road to various communities in Ashaiman has not seen any facelift despite many appeals and demonstrations embarked on by the operators and residents.

Mr Kumade made this known when former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag-bearer, interacted with them and other informal sector workers during the flagbearer’s “Building Ghana Tour.”

He said there was a vast disparity in road infrastructure between Ashaiman and neighbouring Tema.

He added that there was also inadequate drainage infrastructure, which often leads to flooding at the main terminal any time it rains, noting that this poses significant challenges to drivers and pedestrians.

He said the situation sometimes got so bad that they had to volunteer to carry the vulnerable ones on their backs to safety.

He added that the roads increased their vehicle maintenance costs, which affects their profit as they put their earnings into maintenance.

Mr Ernest Norgbey, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, briefing the NDC flag bearer, said the area has been neglected, noting that Ashaiman could only boost 166 kilometres of roads out of which 22 kilometres got asphalted in 2016.

Mr Norgbey said the Lashibi Under-bridge, which links Ashaiman to the Tema West Municipality is horrible, forcing drivers to use it to their destinations for too long in traffic.

The MP also pleaded on behalf of the youth for a befitting football pitch, stressing that there was no astroturf park in Ashaiman.

He said all the issues raised were reminders of some promises Mr Mahama had made to the residents; therefore, when he wins the December elections, he should pay back their loyalty by fulfilling all his promises.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

