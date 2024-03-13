Year-on-Year inflation rate falls slightly to 23.2 per cent in February

Accra, March 13, GNA – The year-on-year inflation rate fell slightly to 23.2 per cent in February from 23.5 per cent recorded in January 2024, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday.

This means that in February 2024 the general price level was 23.2 per cent higher than February 2023.

Month-on-month inflation between January 2024 and February 2024 was 1.6 per cent.

At a press briefing, Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, said the Consumer Price Index for February 2024 was 207.8 relative to 168.7 for February 2023.

He said food inflation stood at 27.0 per cent compared to last month’s food inflation of 27.1 per cent with the month-on-month food inflation at 2.0 per cent.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation was 20.0 per cent in February compared to last month’s non-food inflation of 20.5 per cent with the month-on-month being 1.3 per cent.

Inflation for imported items was 20.1 per cent compared to that for locally produced items, which was 24.6 per cent.

On the regional level, the Eastern Region has the highest inflation rate of 36.1 per cent, while the Oti Region recorded 13.1 per cent as the lowest.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

