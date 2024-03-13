Let discipline be your hallmark -Comptroller-General of Immigration to officers 

Accra, March 13, GNA-Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), has admonished officers of the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to let discipline be their guiding principle in their career.

The Comptroller-General said this during a durbar he held with officers and men of the Eastern Regional Command on the sideline of activities planned for the celebration of the 67th Independence anniversary in Koforidua.

He praised the Government for the massive retooling of the Ghana Immigration Service and intimated that “in the history of the GIS no government has ever invested in the GIS than this current government of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

He added, “There has been an unprecedented increase in recruitment into the Service more than quadrupling the manpower base, supply of specialised vehicles for border patrols, expansion in both residential and office accommodation among others.”

Mr Takyi also informed the durbar of the Government’s decision for the GIS to begin to deploy its Officers to some selected Ghana Missions abroad as Consular Officers which directive, he said, would be implemented very soon.

Mr Asuah Takyi admonished his Officers to justify such massive support from the Government by working very hard to safeguard Ghana’s borders and contribute to strengthening internal security.

He commended the RC and called for more of such duty posts to be established across the country to bring Immigration services to the doorposts of the citizens.

Faisal Disu, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI), who welcomed the Comptroller-General to the Command Headquarters, extolled the great leadership style of the CGI which, he said, had led to the transformation of the GIS.

He called on him to assist the Command renovate a duty post they had established in Donkorkrom in the Affram Plains.

GNA

