Unity at all levels crucial in achieving aspirations – MCE 

By Vera Bekoe

Old-Tafo (Ash), March 6, GNA – Mr Lord Inusah Lansah, the Old Tafo Pankrono Municipal Chief Executive, has called for unity and collaboration among the political divide to help address the challenges facing Ghanaians.

He said unity at all levels was crucial in achieving the country’s socio-economic aspirations and building a stronger, inclusive governance for all.

Addressing the parade of school children, security agencies, identifiable organisations and groups to mark the 67th Independence Day celebrations at the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School at Tafo, he said Ghana now needed peace and unity more than ever, to address the challenges facing the people.

Mr Inusah Lansah reiterated the commitment of the Government to improving basic infrastructure at all levels for better living standards.

He highlighted some of the achievements made in road infrastructure, school buildings, health and other social intervention programmes in the municipality and said the Government would continue to work to improve the living conditions of all, irrespective of political, religious or social status.

Mr Inusah Lansah commended the school children and the security agencies for the successful parade and called on the residents to work to ensure peaceful co-existence.

“Our Democracy, Our Pride” is the theme for the Independence Day anniversary.

GNA

