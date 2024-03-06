Yendi MCE entreats teachers to spend more time with pupils

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi, March 6, GNA – A contingent of hundred and twenty from 58 schools and voluntary organizations in the Yendi Municipality participated in the 67 Independence Anniversary celebration at the Dagbon State Senior High School.

The schools included 15 Kindergarten, 25 Primary Schools, 15 Junior High Schools, and three Senior High Schools.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive who addressed the parade entreated teachers to give more time to their pupils and students to promote high standard of education whilst their pupils and students should devote a greater portion of their time to studies.

He reminded them that education was the key to progress and development and it was the reason the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the visionary leadership of President Akufo – Addo had made significant strides in education sector by implementing various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education especially at the basic and secondary school levels.

He said the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, the distribution of free textbooks and other teaching aids to schools, the construction of new classroom blocks and the renovation of existing ones, the recruitment of more teachers to reduce student teacher ratio were being implemented across the country.

Alhaji Hammed said in addition, the government was implementing a new curriculum that emphasized skills acquisition and critical thinking to prepare students for the demands of the 21st country.

He said the government had also prioritized the training and professional development of teachers to ensure that they were equipped with necessary skills and knowledge to deliver quality education. He said the theme: for this year’s celebration “Our Democracy Our Pride” was an enviable and priceless asset that had been handed down to them by their forefathers and that it was achieved through hard work dedication and unity of purpose.

He urged parents to take advantage of the opportunity provided by government to enrol their children in school and ensure that they completed their education.

Alhaji Hammed said the Yendi Municipal Assembly was committed to working closely with the education Directorate to ensure that the initiatives were properly implemented.

He called on them to use the occasion to rededicate themselves to the principles of unity, hard work and discipline which their forefathers used in attaining independence for them by working together in building a better Ghana where all citizens could live with dignity and prosperity.

The representatives of the Overload of Dagbon Ya- Na Abukari II at the celebration included, Naa Yaba Bindana Ziblim, Naa Zo Balo – Naa Alhaji Mahama and accompanied by Registrar of Dagbon Traditional Council Mr. Alhassan Fatawu.

During presentation of awards in the KG Category Future Preparatory Academy took the first position and took home, my first second books, for schools.

In the Primary School category Phonemes Mission Academy was first and took home text books.

In the JHS Category Abatey JHS won the first position and took home silver cup and a football, and in the SHS Category Yendi Senior High School won the first position and took home silver cup and footballs. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

