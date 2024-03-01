Touch Lives Foundation constructs boreholes for Nanton SHTS

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akabor

Nanton (N/R), March 1, GNA – Touch Lives Foundation in collaboration with KSG De Breul School (Zeist) in Holland has constructed boreholes for Nanton Senior High Technical School to address water challenges in the school and the community.

Mr Francis Kofi Taylor, Founder, Touch Lives Foundation, speaking during the inauguration of the boreholes at the school, said the facility was to address the water shortage situation facing the school and the community.

He said the school and the community had previously relied on distant water sources or unsafe alternatives, which had negatively impacted their health, education, and economic opportunities.

The partners also registered as well as renewed health insurance subscriptions of about 150 people at Kuldanali community in the Savelugu Municipality.

Mr Taylor said the gesture was to provide for the poor and needy the privilege to benefit from the NHIS to address some of their health care needs.

He advised community members to seek regular medical check-ups to keep them healthy.

During the NHIS registration, used clothes and shoes and other items were shared among community members.

Mr Ibrahim Sualisu, Acting Headmaster, Nanton Senior Technical School, expressed appreciation to the partners for coming to the aid of the school through the provision of the boreholes.

