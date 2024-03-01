Northern Regional Coordinating Council gets Acting Chief Director

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, March 1, GNA – Mr Sumaila Ewuntomi Abudu, who served as the Municipal Coordinating Director for Agona East Municipal Assembly in the Central Region, has been announced as the Acting Northern Regional Coordinating Director.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, the outgoing Northren Regional Coordinating Director, introduced Mr Abudu to staff members of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) at a staff durbar at the regional office in Tamale on Thursday.

Alhaji Issahaku, who is proceeding on retirement, said it was fulfilling to leave office unblemished having served in the interest of the region as the Regional Coordinating Director (RCD) for many years.

He said his successor was up to the task urging staff members to give him the maximum cooperation.

He noted that the announcement was the beginning of the transition process adding the new RCD was expected to take over fully by March 06, 2024.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, pledged his support for the Acting RCD.

He said being a Regional Minister for three years had taught him the essence of diligence towards serving in public office.

He said public offices were not a permanent place for anyone hence public servants must endeavour to give their all when given the opportunity to serve.

He eulogised Alhaji Issahaku for his commitment during his tenure and urged others to emulate him saying “Strive to leave an indelible mark when your term is over.”

He acknowledged experiencing Mr Abudu’s industry prowess expressing trust in his ability to deliver as expected of him.

Mr Abudu said he was happy to take over the administration of the region and assured the staff members of prioritising team work towards achieving excellence.

He said “With the support of the Regional Minister, we will work to make sure that government attains its goals and objectives.”

GNA

