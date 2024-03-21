Ghana joins 45th International Advertising Association congress in Malaysia 

Accra, March 21, GNA – The Ghana chapter of the International Advertising Association has participated in the 45th edition of its World Congress, where sustainability, Artificial Intelligence (AI) diversity, equity, and inclusion in all spheres were highlighted.

The congress, held between 6th and 8th March, 2023, in Penang, Malaysia, brought together a diverse group of about 1,036 delegates from 35 countries, and was under the theme “Brand: Recode Better World, Better Life”.

Participants included industry titans, thought leaders and innovators from renowned entities like the United Nations (UN), Google, Meta, Harbinger Health, Cannes Lions, Petal Ads.

Others were from various universities, governments institutions, consulting, creative and media agencies [BBC News, Media Prima, and Phoenix New Media], and global agency heads.

Ghana’s 22-member delegation included the immediate past president of IAA Africa, Mr Joel Nettey, Vice-President/Area Director – Africa for the IAA, Mrs Norkor Duah, and the President of the IAA’s Ghana Chapter, Mr Andrew Ackah.

Also, in attendance were the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media General, Mrs Beatrice Abbey, as well as other agencies, clients.

The opening day shed light on “Sustainability for Growth, with Good” and UN perspective on “Re-code: Sustainability – A Recipe for Brand and Business Success”.

Speaking at the event, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, highlighted Ghana’s digitilisation agenda to provide efficient government services and sustainable development, and how it had impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

Day two focused on “Creativity with Tech for Better Life”, with sessions that discussed integrating technology seamlessly into the creative process to drive brand and business evolution.

The final day, coinciding with International Women’s Day, celebrated inclusivity beyond diversity, where sessions explored how innovation and technology could advance gender equality and inclusivity, diversity, and business evolution.

A key highlight of the congress was on the burgeoning field of Generative AI and its potential to reshape the future of marketing, where speakers encouraged the use of AI in generating creative content and unlocking valuable customer insights.

The congress also served as a call to action for the marketing community to embrace a more inclusive approach, thereby, unlocking its full potential and celebrating the power women hold as both consumers and creators.

Established in 1938, IAA is a global body composed of marketing companies, communication agencies, media platforms and education institutions that champion freedom of commercial speech, value of self-regulation and the opportunity to highlight the collective industry evolution.

The Association has over 4,000 individual and corporate members spanning marketing, advertising, media, IT communications and academic sectors – involved in the wide range of brand marketing and marketing communications disciplines.

The IAA has presence in most markets through chapters and education affiliates reaching across 56 countries, where it serves the collective interests of the entire marketing communications profession.

