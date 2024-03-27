Sunyanimanhene goes home 5th April

Accra, March 27, GNA – Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, will be buried on April 5, 2024.

In a news brief, the Bono Regional House of Chiefs said the burial would be preceded by several cultural activities scheduled to take place from Monday, April 1, to Sunday, April 7.

The brief said there would be a display from the Fetish Priest (Akomfour) at Victoria Park from 0900hrs and the receiving of “Adwade” at the Old Palace from 1500 hrs on Monday April 1.

The second day would be marked by mourning by Nananom of Sunyani Traditional Area, the children, widows, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, in-laws, and sympathisers from across the country on Tuesday, April 2.

They are required to file past at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace in Sunyani, from 1000 hrs to 1800 hrs.

The third and fourth days of the burial activities will be marked by filing past by personalities from the public sector, including former Heads of State, civil servants, members of the business community, and market women.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024, will be a day of mourning for market women, the business community (stores, shops, and hotels), public servants, civil servants, banks, insurance companies, and schools (private and public).

They will file past Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace in Sunyani from 1000hrs to 1800hrs.

The Fourth day, which is Thursday, April 4, 2024, will be a day of mourning for Former Presidents, aspiring presidents, all political parties, Muslim Council, Zongo Chiefs, Zongo Communities, Nananom, and all sympathisers all.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Chiefs from the Bono and Dorma Traditional Council, Members of Parliament, politicians, and prominent members within and outside the Bono and Sunyani areas are expected to mourn the on the Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6.

“Day 5 of Burial Service and(Dotiyie) will occur on Friday, April 5, 2024, and will include a memorial by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II (President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area), MPs, MCEs, Ministers, Staff, and Members of National and Regional Houses of Chiefs, Traditional Councils, Chiefs, Queen Mothers, Religious Organisations and Leaders, Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, Priests, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal Council, In-laws, and the Public,” the brief said.

All sympathisers will file past at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace, Sunyani.

It said the burial service would be conducted on that day by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, from 1000hrs to 1800hrs.

The brief said there would be sittings at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace by Nananom of Sunyani Traditional Area, the children, widows, the Boahen Korkor Royal Family, in-laws, the public, and all sympathisers around the globe in line with customs and tradition.

The final funeral rite will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024, by all churches, religious bodies, Nananom, and the public.

They will assemble at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace for the service from 1030 hrs to 1300hrs .

GNA



