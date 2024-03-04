Strengthen monitoring strategies on LGBTQ after Presidential Assent – Kansangbata

Accra, March 4, GNA – Mr Abu Kansangbata, former Upper West regional Minster has called on stakeholders on LGBTQ to strengthen evaluation and monitoring to enjoy the fruit of the law after Presidential Assent.

“Once the bill has been passed by Parliament and is assented to by the President, monitoring and evaluation will be essential to assess its impact on society.

“This includes tracking implementation progress, gathering feedback from affected communities, and making adjustments as necessary to address any unintended consequences. The debate surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in Ghana reflects the broader tension between traditional values and human rights values”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, Mr Kansangbata said adhering to democratic processes, engaging the public, considering international perspectives, and fostering dialogue and compromise, Ghana could navigate through this contentious issue with transparency, accountability, and respect for the rights of all its citizens.

“At the end of the day, however, this is a Ghanaian law and it is Ghanaian human sexual rights and family values that must prevail.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, colloquially known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill, has sparked intense debate and controversy within Ghanaian society. Advocates argue for the protection of traditional family values, while critics raise concerns about human rights violations and discrimination.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has advised the President to carefully consider necessary amendments to the bill before signing it into law. They emphasize the importance of balancing societal values with human rights considerations.

Mr Kansangbata, appealed to the President to respect the views of MPs, religious leaders, including chiefs, imams, and the clergy, as well as other stakeholders by assenting to the bill.

“Despite external pressures, such as the threat of aid cuts from the United States, Ghanaian MPs have demonstrated unwavering commitment to passing the bill, and they have passed it. Comparisons are drawn with Rwanda and Uganda, which have taken a firm stance on similar legislation”.

He urged the Judiciary to also play a proactive role in pronouncing on the constitutionality of the Bill to put an end to the threats of going to court on the Bill as it was not like going to war.

GNA

