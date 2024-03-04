GrEEn Project supports 2,000 youth with employable skills 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, March 04, GNA – The Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship programme under the Result Two of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project, has trained and supported 2,000 youth, women and returning migrants in skills acquisition.

The project, which was funded by the European Union and implemented by the Netherlands Development Organization (SNV), aimed at equipping the youth, returning migrants and women, with appropriate skills to promote employment generation and contribute to Ghana’s development.

Mr Laouali Sadda, Manager of the GrEEn project, who made this known, said the beneficiaries were from the Ashanti and Western regions, the implementation areas of the project.

He was speaking at a graduation and close-out ceremony for its Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship (YEE) initiative, held in Kumasi.

The YEE initiative was implemented in partnership with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service to roll out certification courses in six trade areas.

They were solar panel installation, bio-digester construction, cosmetology, garment making, beads and soap making.

729 of the YEE service recipients who passed the assessment in these training areas were awarded National Proficiency Level I certificates at the ceremony.

Mr Sadda pointed out that the collaboration with the TVET Service and the acquisition of the National Proficiency Level I certification would enable the beneficiaries to have a clear path for academic progression on the National TVET Qualification Framework.

It would also support recognition of prior skills and promote decent jobs for improvement in quality of life.

He said the certification and close-out ceremony was aimed at officially recognizing the service recipients as having requisite skills, knowledge, values or meeting the required standards of a selected trade area.

The Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project was a four-year action from the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The project aimed at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses and providing employable skills training to youth job seekers in the Ashanti and Western regions of Ghana.

It was implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

The GrEEn was implemented under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa with a total contribution of €20,600,000.

