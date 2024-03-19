Six die as truck crashes through road check in southern Spain

Madrid, Mar. 19, (dpa/GNA) – Two police officers and four others died when they were hit by a speeding truck which went through a police checkpoint on a motorway near Seville in southern Spain on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the AP-4 motorway, state broadcaster RTVE reported. Three people were seriously injured. Police detained the truck driver, who was uninjured.

According to the report, the authorities are working on the assumption that the incident was an accident and that the driver could have been suffering from fatigue. Tests for alcohol and other drugs have turned out negative.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the victim’s next-of-kin on X (formerly Twitter).

GNA

