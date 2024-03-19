Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana urges Government to expedite Drugs clearance from Port

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 19, GNA – Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has urged the government to take immediate and decisive measures to expedite the clearance of malaria Rapid Diagnostic Testkits (RDTs), Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs), and Antiretrovirals (ARVs), among others, to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

The drugs, which were procured from the Global Fund, had not been cleared from the port since August 2023, causing serious consequences for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in the country.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the PSGH said currently malaria RDTS and ARVs were out of stock in health facilities across the country, imperilling the health and well-being of numerous Ghanaians grappling with the debilitating conditions of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria.

It said Ghana recently commemorated 20 years of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) usage, celebrating significant strides in combating HIV and enhancing patient outcomes, however, the unavailability of health commodities jeopardises these achievements.

“Access to timely treatment is imperative, as delays could precipitate health deterioration, heightened viral loads, and the emergence of drug resistance. Such setbacks not only imperil individual patients but also compromise Ghana’s progress in combating these epidemics,” it added.

It said the delay in clearing vital medications presented a disconcerting dissonance between doctors professed commitment and actionable steps, adding the disjunction risked undermining partnerships and tarnishing Ghana’s international reputation in the battle against the diseases.

The statement said PSGH requested that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) inspected the commodities and ensure that the products were being stored under good conditions.

Additionally, medicines should be quarantined upon clearance and a full assay or quality control assessment should be done by the FDA before the products were made available to patients.

PSGH acknowledged the imperative of securing sustainable funding for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes.

It urged domestic dialogues on financing mechanisms to safeguard these vital initiatives.

“Through concerted endeavours, we can guarantee equitable access to medications and other health commodities, enabling all Ghanaians to lead healthy and productive lives,” the statement added

GNA

