Residents of Bediako engage in clean-up exercise to improve sanitary conditions 

Bediako (GAR), March 24, GNA – Mr Richard Ohene, a Unit Committee Member of the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area, Kpone Katamanso District, on Saturday mobilised residents of Bediako, a suburb of the community, to undertake a clean-up exercise to improve sanitary conditions there.

The five-hour clean-up exercise was to help prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases and promote teamwork among the residents.

Mr Ohene told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that sanitation had been his priority, hence the exercise to promote environmental hygiene.

At least the first Saturday of every month would be used to engage in communal labour, he said, and commended the Assemblyman, other dignitories and the residents for participating in the exercise.

As much as the assembly provided the cleaning logistics for such exercises, he noted that residents should collaborate to purchase some tools to support the activities when the need arises.

Mr Richmond Kissi Adopleh, another member of the Unit Committee, who joined in the exercise, expressed joy at the enthusiasm shown by the residents and commended them for their participation.

Beatrice Purity Folie, a resident of Bediako, said participating in communal activities helped to improve environmental sustainability and urged other residents to avail themselves of such activities.

Ms Emelia Ofori Agyemang, a Midwife and Head of Facility at the Bediako Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, said cleaning the environment by desilting chocked gutters and stagnant waters, among other things, aided in the prevention of malaria outbreaks, cholera, and typhoid.

She advised residents to engage often in such clean-up exercises and get rid of weeds around their vicinities to prevent reptiles from hiding in them.

