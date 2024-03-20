Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman calls on Oguaa Omanhen and donates to the Central Region Muslim Council

Accra, March 20, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Oguaa Manhen, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II at the Eminstimadze palace.

She also donated to the Muslim community of the Central Region.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra explained that the purpose of the visit was to greet the Omanhen, enquire of his health and well-being and as well, make him aware of her presence in the traditional area.

She said there would be occasion for formal introduction of herself as the re-nominated running mate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.

Omanhen Osabarima Kwesi Atta II was delighted with the respect the running mate had shown to the stool, elders of the traditional area and the paramountcy in general.

He said by her gesture of personally coming to him to announce her presence, she had demonstrated a good understanding and respect of the culture of her people.

Osabarima wished her well in her renewed role and looked forward to subsequent fruitful engagements.

The running mate later visited the Muslim community at the Kotokuraba Central Mosque to donate assorted items to them as they mark the Ramadan.

The Ramadan holds immense cultural and religious significance for the Muslim community worldwide.

It is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charitable giving, emphasizing the importance of empathy and solidarity with those less fortunate.

According to the statement she was received amidst shouts of joy and party songs.

The donation is an annual activity of Prof Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang to the Muslim community as part of her commitment to inclusivity and diversity, fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity among community members of different faiths and backgrounds.

In her speech, she said that fasting did not only bring individual blessings and benefits but also national blessings and benefits as prayers were said for the peace, safety and progress of the country.

She, therefore, called on the Chief Iman of the Central Region and other Chiefs of the communities to strengthen bonds within their jurisdictions, by cultivating environments of mutual respect, compassion, empathy, interfaith solidarity, understanding, and support, where individuals of all backgrounds feel valued and supported.

The Items donated included 12 Bags of maize, beans and millet; 100 bags of sugar, 14 boxes of tea, 100 Cartons of milk, 50 boxes of bottled water, 100 bags of sachet water, baskets of oranges, pineapples and watermelons.

The items were received by the representative of the Central Region Chief Imam who expressed gratitude to the continued expression of the running mate to the region.

The Regional Chief Iman thanked the running mate and her entourage for the donation and support to the Muslim community and prayed for her.

From the mosque, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang made a brief stop at the Kotokuraba Market to interact with the market women and customers.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman was accompanied by the Regional Chairman Prof Richard Asiedu and other regional executives, Mr Ransford Vanni-Amoah a NEC member, George Kweku Rickette-Hagan, MP-for Cape Coast South, and Constituency and Branch Executives from Cape Coast North and South, KEEA and AAK.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

