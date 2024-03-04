Organizer donates over GHC24,000.00 fuel allowance to constituency youth organisers

P.K.Yankey S/345

Takoradi (W/R), March 04, GNA – The Deputy Western Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a cash donation of more than GHC24,000.00 to all the youth organizers in the 17 constituencies of the Western Region.

The significant Initiative aimed at fortifying the grassroots efforts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the run-up to the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Making the presentation at a ceremony in Takoradi, the Western Regional Deputy Youth Organizer, Mr Kendrick Abdul-Hakeem Mahama said “ my commitment to the party’s success has led me to commit a substantial amount of over 24,000 Ghana Cedis as fuel allowance to constitutuency youth Organizers in all the 17 constituencies”.

He indicated that this financial support, amounting to 6,000 Cedis every three months, was specifically designated to empower the hardworking constituency youth organizers who formed the backbone of their political machinery.

“I firmly believe that investing in our youth, coupled with their activism and community engagement, is pivotal in shaping the electoral landscape and driving political change”, Mr Mahama said.

He emphasized “that as the heartbeat of our democracy, it is imperative that we equip them with the resources they need to drive the party’s agenda forward”.

“Elections are won at the grassroots level, making it expedient that political investments are targeted towards ensuring a well-scaled bottom-up approach”, he observed.

He said the donation underscored his unwavering dedication to advancing the principles and objectives of the NDC.

Adding that, it aligned with his role as the Deputy Youth Organizer, aiming to empower young leaders and promote inclusive political participation at the grassroots level in line with President John Mahama’s vision for transforming Ghana, ultimately securing success in the upcoming election”.

He expressed optimistism that the initiative would garner widespread support from party members and stakeholders across the region.

“Together, we can inject renewed energy and momentum into our electioneering activities, setting the stage for a resounding victory in the upcoming polls”, he noted.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

